Exeter man found guilty of child molestation, faces 105 years to life in prison

A 34-year-old Exeter man is facing life in prison following a conviction on multiple counts of child molestation.
Jon Weldon on Friday was found guilty in Tulare County Superior Court of nine felonies — two counts of sexual penetration with a child age 10 or younger and seven counts of lewd act upon a child, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
The crimes were commented against two girls over period of a year starting in March 2015.
Weldon will be back in court Feb. 11 for sentencing. He face 105 years to life.
