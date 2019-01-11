Crime

Exeter man found guilty of child molestation, faces 105 years to life in prison

By Joshua Tehee

January 11, 2019 03:33 PM

TULARE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
A 34-year-old Exeter man is facing life in prison following a conviction on multiple counts of child molestation.

Jon Weldon on Friday was found guilty in Tulare County Superior Court of nine felonies — two counts of sexual penetration with a child age 10 or younger and seven counts of lewd act upon a child, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes were commented against two girls over period of a year starting in March 2015.

Weldon will be back in court Feb. 11 for sentencing. He face 105 years to life.

