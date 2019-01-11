Tulare County grandma arrested for meth sales while kids were in house

A Tulare County grandmother faces charges of dealing methamphetamines from her home while three grandchildren were present, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said officers from a Tulare County narcotics team arrested Feliza Aguilera Alvarado, 55, Thursday after serving a warrant in the 100 block of South La Fond Road in Tipton. The agents reportedly found 47 grams of the drug packaged in “bindles” in Aguilera Alvarado’s possession, along with a scale and paraphernalia.
She was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, child endangerment and other charges.
