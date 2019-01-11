Armed bandit took Xanax from Fresno pharmacy

A bandit armed with a handgun made off with four bottles of Xanax after a robbery Thursday evening at a Fresno pharmacy, police reported.
The robbery took place just after 5 p.m. at the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy on Marks Avenue at Ashlan Avenue. the suspect walked into the pharmacy and asked a clerk for help, said Sgt. Larry Bowlan. As the clerk stepped behind the counter, the bandit brandished the weapon and demanded Xanax, then forced the clerk to the back of the store.
The clerk told the pharmacist that a robbery was taking place and the bandit was handed the Xanax bottles and ran out of the store. He was lost seen on foot northbound on Marks.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s, of medium height with a thin build. He was wearing darker-colored clothing and was armed with a black handgun. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department robbery unit at 559-621-7000, or to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.
