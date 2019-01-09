Crime

Man tells police he was stabbed at Visalia park

By Ashleigh Panoo

January 09, 2019 09:23 PM

police lights nighttime
police lights nighttime
police lights nighttime

A man was taken to the hospital after he said he was stabbed in a Visalia park on Wednesday evening, according to a police news release.

The wound was not life-threatening and he is expected to survive. Police did not release the man’s age.

He told police he was walking near Lincoln Oval Park around 6:45 p.m. when an unknown suspect stabbed him in the stomach. The man did not describe his attacker or give a reason for the attack.

Officers searched the area but did not find any evidence or the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  