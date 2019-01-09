Man tells police he was stabbed at Visalia park

A man was taken to the hospital after he said he was stabbed in a Visalia park on Wednesday evening, according to a police news release.
The wound was not life-threatening and he is expected to survive. Police did not release the man’s age.
He told police he was walking near Lincoln Oval Park around 6:45 p.m. when an unknown suspect stabbed him in the stomach. The man did not describe his attacker or give a reason for the attack.
Officers searched the area but did not find any evidence or the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
