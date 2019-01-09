Man arrested for ID theft shipped thousands of dollars of items to himself, cops say

A man accused of creating credit accounts under another person’s name and having thousands of dollars worth of products shipped to his home was arrested Wednesday in Pixley.
Michael Walter Todd of Pixley was booked into jail on suspicion of identity theft after allegedly opening false accounts under a Porterville woman’s name.
Todd, 35, also was arrested for grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was detained without incident.
Porterville police and Tulare County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on the 1000 block of North Airport Street in Pixely around 8:30 a.m. after an investigation into identity fraud led them to Todd.
The Porterville woman reported to police in August 2018 that she was a victim of identity theft after someone created credit accounts in her name and purchased over $3,000 of items.
During the search, police found $10,000 worth of stolen property that had been shipped to Todd’s address under another name. Digital evidence also was uncovered linking Todd to the identity theft, police said.
Methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia also found in the home, too.
