Police looking for suspect in downtown Fresno bank robbery

By Carmen George

January 09, 2019 05:51 PM

Bank of the West in downtown Fresno was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

The unknown suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to a clerk demanding money around 4 p.m. at 2035 Fresno Street, said Fresno Police Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide. No one was injured.

The suspect wrote in his note that he had a weapon, and made a gesture to the clerk that it was in his pocket, but no weapon was visible during the robbery, Chamalbide said.

Chamalbide described the suspect as a clean-shaven white male, between 50 and 60 years old, wearing a white hoodie sweater. He fled the bank through an alley on its north side.

Anyone with information about the case or suspect is asked to call Fresno police or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Joe Nunez, 43, an attorney from Southern California, said he was inside the bank during the robbery.

Nunez said he didn’t realize there was a robbery until he saw the suspect sprint out, kicking open two sets of double doors along the way, as a clerk yelled for the doors to be locked.

He and other witnesses were then locked inside the bank for a several minutes after the robbery until police arrived.

“It appeared to be a robbery by note,” Nunez said. “I did not hear any threats, any ‘give me your money.’ I did not see any weapons, frankly. From what I’ve been hearing, it looks like he got away with a few hundred dollars.”

Nunez described the suspect as a slender man white man with a baggy white hoodie, “probably no more than 160 pounds, middle-aged,” perhaps 40 to 50 years old, plus or minus five years in either direction. His face was uncovered, Nunez said, and “it looked like he had dirty blondish hair.”

