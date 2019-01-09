He flashed a woman on the street. Now Kerman police are looking for him

Police are looking for a man who flashed a woman in Kerman on Tuesday as she walked along a street.
According to a post on the Kerman Police Department’s Facebook page, the man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra south on Madera Avenue in front of Reno’s Place Bar and Grill.
He slowed down as a woman walked past, keeping the same speed as her, police said.
The man allegedly rolled down the window and the woman saw him expose himself to her. Then he drove off.
He is described as Hispanic, tall with dark hair, and a medium build. He has a short beard and is between 28 and 32 years old.
Anyone with information on the man or the car is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department at 559-846-6633.
