Encounter at Fresno bus stop ends with man stabbed, police say. Suspect at large

A man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near a business complex in northwest Fresno.
Police were called to 4120 N. West Ave., which is a Save Mart Supermarket, after a man was stabbed in a brief fight with an unknown man, Sgt. James Fowler said.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, although it was not clear which one, and was reported in stable condition, Fowler said.
Police taped off one entrance to the Save Mart where the victim’s evidence was located.
The stabbing happened at some point between the supermarket and a bus stop at West and Griffith, Fowler said. That’s where the victim reportedly encountered a man at a bus stop and the man shouted words at the victim.
The victim told police the man hit him and then a brief fight ensued before the victim realized he had been stabbed. He ran to a Dollar Tree store before making his way to the Save Mart, Fowler said.
Fowler could not say where exactly the victim was stabbed.
Police have not identified the suspect, but Fowler described him as Hispanic, 5-feet 8-inches tall and possibly 200 pounds.
It’s possible he may have hopped into a FAX bus, so FAX police officers from the department were assisting in the investigation.
“That is being looked into; it is not certain,” Fowler said.
Names and ages of the men involved were not provided. The weapon was not recovered at the scene.
