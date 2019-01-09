Pat Farmer in charge of Fresno police while Chief Jerry Dyer recuperates

Deputy Police Chief Pat Farmer is acting as chief of Fresno Police while Chief Jerry Dyer recuperates from back surgery.
Dyer recently underwent the surgery and is expected to return to work in March, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.
Farmer is a 34-year veteran of the department who has served in multiple roles.
He was captain of the department’s southeast division in the early 2000s, and has been a deputy chief for 12 years.
