Burglary investigation leads to felony charges for Madera parolee

An investigation of a residential burglary led to the arrest of a 25-year-old parolee from Madera and the seizure of a loaded gun, ammunition and drugs.
Elias Rosas was arrested after being identified by Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives as a suspect in the burglary, which happened in December. Rosas was already on parole for possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies searched his home and found various types of ammunition, along with a .22 caliber revolver and pistol magazines. A duffel bag containing large bags of processed marijuana was also recovered, along with a baggy containing what appeared to be cocaine.
Rosas also had a container with methamphetamine and a glass pipe on him at the time, according to the new release.
He was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections, where he remains in custody without bond.
He was charged with multiple felony counts, including residential burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and violation of parole. He’s also facing several misdemeanor charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.
The investigation remains ongoing.
