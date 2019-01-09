Tinted windows lead to arrest after loaded pistol discovered, police say

Driving a car with unlawfully tinted windows led to the arrest of a gang member armed with a loaded .45 caliber Ruger pistol, Fresno police reported.
Sgt. Joshua Knapp said officers patrolling near East Belmont Avenue and North Sixth Street pulled over a black Acura on Tuesday night.
The driver was Gerardo “Yayo” Varela, an ABZ gang member, according to Knapp. Varela was driving without a license and was transporting the pistol with obliterated serial numbers.
Knapp said Varela is a person of interest in connection to several recent shootings. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
