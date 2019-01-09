Crime

Tinted windows lead to arrest after loaded pistol discovered, police say

By Jim Guy

January 09, 2019

Gerardo “Yayo” Varela, an ABZ gang member, was arrested Tuesday night, Fresno police say.
Driving a car with unlawfully tinted windows led to the arrest of a gang member armed with a loaded .45 caliber Ruger pistol, Fresno police reported.

Sgt. Joshua Knapp said officers patrolling near East Belmont Avenue and North Sixth Street pulled over a black Acura on Tuesday night.

The driver was Gerardo “Yayo” Varela, an ABZ gang member, according to Knapp. Varela was driving without a license and was transporting the pistol with obliterated serial numbers.

Knapp said Varela is a person of interest in connection to several recent shootings. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

