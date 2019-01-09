Police: Search finds machine gun stolen from U.S. base

A Fresno man was arrested Tuesday was booked on felony charges after a warrant search uncovered four firearms, including a machine gun stolen from a U.S. Military base, according to police.
Sheldon King, 42, was being held on $400,000 bail in Fresno County Jail.
Sgt. James Rossetti said the arrested took place after the MAGEC gang unit assisted detectives from a domestic violence team in serving a warrant in the 1500 block of East Lester Avenue.
In addition to the weapons charges, King was also booked on child endangerment charges.
