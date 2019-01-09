Crime

Police: Search finds machine gun stolen from U.S. base

By Jim Guy

January 09, 2019 07:27 AM

Fresno Police Department
Fresno Police Department

A Fresno man was arrested Tuesday was booked on felony charges after a warrant search uncovered four firearms, including a machine gun stolen from a U.S. Military base, according to police.

PV1_0195.JPG
Fresno Police Department

Sheldon King, 42, was being held on $400,000 bail in Fresno County Jail.

Sgt. James Rossetti said the arrested took place after the MAGEC gang unit assisted detectives from a domestic violence team in serving a warrant in the 1500 block of East Lester Avenue.

In addition to the weapons charges, King was also booked on child endangerment charges.

  Comments  