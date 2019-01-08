‘Cow killers on the loose, public’s help needed.’ Tulare County sheriff issues alert

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find suspects believed to have shot and killed several cows east of Exeter.
Agriculture crime investigators found three mature cows shot and killed Dec. 17 along Yokohl Valley Drive, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Evidence suggest the cows were killed by shotgun blasts.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black model Ford Ranger manufactured in the early 1990s with red interior, and with what appears to be a spray painted Ford emblem on the front grill. Detectives said “the people inside the car were described as two Hispanic men, one with a ‘man bun.’ ”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective R. Gunderman or Sgt. B. Rader with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 559-802-9563. Tips can also be made 24-hours a day at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through TipNow at tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.
