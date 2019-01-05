BUSTED: Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen on Christmas Eve retrieved in Visalia home

A Visalia man has been arrested for stealing a classic Harley Davidson motorcycle on Christmas Eve.
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the night before Christmas regarding a burglary at a Tulare home involving a classic 1942 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. During the investigation, it was confirmed someone had walked onto the property and took the motorcycle.
While serving a search warrant Friday to Richard Griffith of Visalia, law enforcement with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (TAGNET) Detectives, the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Team (TRATT) and Tulare County Probation discovered the motorcyle located at a Visalia home on 3100 block of Meadow. The bike, however, appeared to be signficantly damaged and far from its original condition.
Griffith, 33, also was arrested for possession a gun, ammunition, and substances after detectives found a gun, bullets, an additional stolen license plate and methamphetamine, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s news release.
Griffith was taken into custody and booked into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility. He was already on Tulare County Probation for burglary and had a previous arrest for a stolen vehicle investigation, according to a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
