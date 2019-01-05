Man with ax, high on drugs, causes standoff near Bulldog Stadium, Fresno police say

Fresno police are on the scene of an hours-long standoff near Bulldog Stadium involving a man armed with an ax, according to Lt. Michael Landon.
The standoff began around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Village Apartments on Ninth Street and Bulldog Lane, after a woman called police about her brother.
The woman said her brother was high on drugs and armed with an ax and a stun gun, Landon said. He refused to leave, and the woman said she didn’t feel safe.
When police arrived, the woman and several children were able to leave the apartment safely, but the man refused to leave. Police also asked adjacent residents to leave their apartments for their safety, Landon said.
A neighbor who did not give his name said he heard the man yelling as police tried to talk him out of the apartment.
Landon said the man, described as being in his late 20s, is also wanted on a warrant.
Police were still negotiating with the man as of 11 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
