Video released of arsonists who ignited New Year’s Day fire at Fresno center

The Fresno Fire Department has released video showing two arsonists wanted for starting a fire that significantly damaged the Romain Neighborhood Center on New Year’s Day.
The video shows two unidentified people in dark clothes walking into bathrooms, adjacent to the center in a southeast Fresno park, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. After they exit, smoke and flames can be seen in the bathrooms.
The fire burned the bathrooms and the center, a facility used for youth programs and other community activities. Damages are estimated at $100,000, according to Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo.
It took about 20 to 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, and it left the building without power. It is not clear when the facility will reopen, Castillo said.
The Romain Neighborhood Center belongs to the city of Fresno and offers a variety of programs and activities to the public. It includes a playground, skate park, pool, basketball court and more.
The fire department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or to leave an online tip. Information is confidential and you can remain anonymous.
