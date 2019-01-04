Reedley man with “Rambo knife” arrested in armed robbery, Tulare deputies report

A Reedley man armed with what the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office calls a “Rambo knife” was arrested in the robbery of a propane business Thursday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avenue 416, where the suspect brandished the weapon and demanded cash. He fled with several hundred dollars toward Orosi. Detectives obtained video evidence and witness statements, and found a vehicle matching the getaway car near Avenue 424 and Road 124.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said Doyle Swarm was in the car, identified as the suspect and a large knife was recovered.
Comments