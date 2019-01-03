A man is dead after firing at police during a tense standoff in Visalia

A tense two-hour standoff Thursday in Visalia ended with a police officer firing a deadly shot at a suspect who police revealed has a violent history.
Abiel Innis De Joel Rios, 33, was struck by a single shot after firing at police and exiting a residence with a shotgun pointed toward officers, according to Visalia Police Department.
Rios was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the injury.
Visalia Police said Rios fired a shotgun round at officers during the standoff after police threw “chemical agents” at the suspect. An officer responded by firing back at Rios.
The suspect had been holed up in a house in the 200 block of Northeast Fourth Street, near Oval Park, where officers were responding to a family disturbance involving an assault with a deadly weapon around 2 p.m.
Visalia Police said Rios fired a shotgun at his brother prior to officers arrving at the scene. The brother, 34, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Rios retreated into the home as police arrived and refused to come out. Police, along with the SWAT Team began negotiating with him.
According to Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar, the suspected shooter reappeared several times with either a shotgun or a knife, possibly a machete, before retreating again
Officers then used chemical agents to get the man to come out of the home; that may have led the man to shoot once at officers through a window, Salazar added.
An officer returned gunfire, eventually resulting in the suspect’s death.
Officers were not injured during the standoff. The shooter’s brother was released at the scene from his injury; his name was not released.
Salazar told news media that the alleged shooter has a history of violence toward his family. He had been involved in a dispute with the family on Wednesday; it was not reported to police.
Salazar said the man also has an arrest warrant from a Sept. 28 incident where he threatened family members and fled before police arrived.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the officer who fired the deadly shot at Rios.
