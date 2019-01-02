Gunfire erupts after large street fight, injures two men, say Fresno police

Two young men were shot Wednesday night after a large street fight in southeast Fresno , police said.
Just before 5:30 p.m. officers received multiple calls of shots fired in the 4100 block of Kerckhoff Avenue just west of Cedar Avenue across from Roosevelt High School, Lt. Bill Dooley said.
Officers arrived and discovered two young men in their early 20s with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the Community Regional Medical Center and were reported to be in stable condition.
Witnesses told police a fight involving a large group of men took place in the street. Guns were taken out and shots were fired.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation and it’s unclear if it was gang related.
No suspects are in custody.
