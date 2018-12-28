Three teens asked where he was from. Then one pulled out a gun and shot him, cops say

Police are searching for three teens involved in shooting a man in the middle of the day in central Fresno, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.
The man was found on the corner of Dakota and Pleasant avenues with a gunshot wound to his shoulder Friday. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
The man told police that he was walking to the store around 3 p.m. when three Hispanic teens began asking him questions about where he was from. One of the teens then pulled out a small handgun and fired a single shot at him, Dooley said.
The three teens ran toward a nearby apartment complex before cops arrived. The investigation is still ongoing, Dooley said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information can contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Comments