Suspected road-rage incident on Highway 99 ends with man shot multiple times

A suspected road-rage incident on Highway 99 early Friday morning ended with one man being shot multiple times while driving along Highway 99 southeast of Fresno.
The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. along northbound Highway 99 near American Avenue in the Fowler area, between Manning and Clovis avenues. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted California Highway Patrol with the call.
Tony Botti, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the 36-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The unknown male suspect was described as possibly Hispanic. He left the scene in a vehicle that could be a black Chevy Tahoe. It’s not known if the men knew each other or if the shooting was random.
Botti shared a safety message for drivers: “It’s not the best idea to let your emotions get the best of you because you never know what that other person is capable of doing.”
