“What are you looking at?” he asked a homeless man. Then he fired, Fresno police say

A homeless man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg early Wednesday in central Fresno, police reported.
The shooting took place near First Street and Ashlan Avenue about 5:13 a.m., according to Lt. Mark Hudson.
The incident happened when the gunman, who was accompanied by a woman, asked the homeless man what he was looking at.
Hudson said the suspect then pulled out a handgun, and the victim rushed him, possibly in an attempt to take the gun away. The victim said the gunman fired several shots, and one of the bullets struck him in the leg.
The suspect and the woman ran from the scene.
Police arrived after they located the man crying out for help. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.
The shooter remains at large.
