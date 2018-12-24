Suspected gang member arrested in homicide investigation, deputies say

A 25-year-old suspected gang member was arrested Monday in Kings County in connection with a recent slaying in Armona, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies said David Aguiniga was shot to death outside a home on Alvin Street on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Jose Santos Aguirre Ramirez was booked into the Kings County Jail in connection with the death on suspicion of murder and criminal street gang participation, deputies said in the statement.
Deputies said Aguiniga was visiting a cousin at the home. They were drinking in a garage when deputies said Ramirez approached the home and “called David out.”
Aguiniga and Ramirez exchanged words outside the home before, according to investigators, Ramirez shot Aguiniga multiple times with a handgun. Deputies said Ramirez fled north in an unidentified vehicle.
The victim was able to make his way back to the garage but collapsed, deputies said.
Sheriff’s detectives on Monday arrested Ramirez in Corcoran. Ramirez declined to speak with deputies when they tried to interview him, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities did not comment on a motive for the slaying or say whether they have located the weapon used in the violence.
Deputies described Ramirez as a known gang member.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Machado at 559-410-2538.
