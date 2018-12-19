Man shot multiple times in Kings County and dies

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man that happened Wednesday night in the South Valley.
Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Bevens said a 25-year-old man was found shot several times around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Alvin Street and Allen Way in the community of Armona, between Hanford and Lemoore
Soon after deputies arrived, the man was taken to Adventist Health Hanford hospital, where he later died.
Bevens said the man does not live at the home where he was found shot, and was likely visiting. He said suspect information was still unclear, and investigators would continue searching for clues.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The man’s name was not immediately released.
Comments