String of shootings triggers police response that ends in fatal crash in Porterville

One person was killed in a police pursuit Monday morning that ended on the northbound lanes of Highway 65 in Porterville.
The deadly crash appeared to stem from two shootings in Visalia overnight, one of them also deadly, Visalia police Lt. Candido Alvarez said at the scene of the crash, as debris littered the highway and a body was covered on the southbound lanes of the highway.
He added that investigators are still piecing together how the events transpired.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the person dead at the crash scene was Gustavo Garcia, 36, who was wanted in connecting to a shooting and robbery in Exeter on Sunday.
Garcia had been sought by authorities after a farmworker was shot in the chest while working in an orchard around 1 p.m. Sunday in in Exeter. That victim was hospitalized.
After the shooting, two suspects robbed the AA Gas and Grub at 520 S. Kaweah Ave. in Exeter. The suspects fired three shots at the ceiling, but no one was hurt and the suspects got away with more than $2,000, according to the sheriff’s department.
Meanwhile, according to Alvarez, Visalia police became involved after a shooting at an AMPM on Lovers Lane in Visalia around 2:30 a.m. that left one person dead.
Following that shooting, the alleged shooter went to a home in Visalia, where more shots were fired; nobody appeared injured in that shooting, he said.
The suspect then traveled to Road 140 and Avenue 256, where bullets were exchanged between the shooter and police. A pickup truck was stolen from that area and that triggered the pursuit that came to a fatal halt in Porterville, Alvarez said.
The suspect drove the stolen truck the wrong way and collided with drivers who were likely commuting to work, Alvarez said.
The Visalia police chief was at the crash scene, as were Tulare County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers. Alvarez said all of the agencies were working together to piece together the investigation from the multiple crime scenes.
Alvarez did not provide details on the person killed overnight in Visalia.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
