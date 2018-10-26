Gunman opens fire, wounds man in southwest Fresno, police say

A man was shot and wounded Friday morning after a gunman opened fire on the victim and a companion in southwest Fresno, police reported.
The shooting took place at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Boulevard just south of California Avenue about 11 a.m.
The victim was struck in the lower leg and is expected to recover, police said.
The victim was standing near a sidewalk inside the complex when the shooter, standing near the street, fired two or three gunshots from a handgun, police said.
After striking the victim, the gunman ran north on Martin Luther King. Police were searching the area for the suspect.
