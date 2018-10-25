A loaded gun was found at Reedley High School. Two students arrested

Two students were arrested after a gun was found at Reedley High School.
The school’s administration notified its School Resource Officer on Thursday of the possibility a student was in possession of a firearm on campus, according to a news release from the police department.
Investigators conducted numerous interviews and were able to locate the student and find the gun inside a locker, police said.
The gun was loaded.
Two male students were arrested for possession of a firearm and transported to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center, according to police.
The investigation is on‐going and anyone with information should contact the Reedley Police Department at 559‐637‐4250.
