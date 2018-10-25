Man shot dead in Chowchilla on a main street into town. But why?

Chowchilla police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just after 9 a.m. Thursday on Robertson Boulevard, the main street into town.
When police responded to a 911 call about a man down, they found a young man in his late teens or early 20s on the side of the road in the area of Robertson Boulevard and Palm Parkway on the west end of town, Lt. Jeff Palmer said. The victim had been shot.
Officers and members of the fire department tried to save his life but he was declared dead at the scene, Palmer said. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
It was not known if the killing was gang-related, but that will be part of the investigation, Palmer said.
Robertson Boulevard, also known as Highway 233, was closed in both directions for about three hours.
Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to contact police at 559-665-8600.
