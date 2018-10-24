Man stabbed multiple times in north Fresno

A man who’d been stabbed multiple times was found lying in the middle of a residential street in north Fresno.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday just north of Herndon Avenue, at the 7200 block of North College Avenue in the area of Pinedale.
The man, who is in his 40s, apparently got into a fight with two other men then was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said.
It is unclear why the men were fighting or if the incident was gang related.
Card added that after the man was stabbed, he walked north on College Avenue and left a trail of blood before collapsing in the middle of the street.
Fresno Police are searching for the two suspects.
The stabbed man, who is believed to live in the area, was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. He is considered to be in critical condition.
