Two in custody in string of high-dollar Fresno pizza burglaries, police say

Two juveniles are in custody in connection with a series of Fresno-area pizza burglaries involving crooks who smashed windows and made off with safes, some containing thousands of dollars, in a matter of minutes.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer announced the arrests at a news conference Tuesday. Dyer said detectives believe the suspects are part of a gang-related crew that also hit businesses in Chowchilla, Madera, Kerman and Sanger. In one of those cities, the crooks made off with a safe containing more that $20,000. It’s possible that there are two more suspects at large.
At least another $20,000 was taken in Fresno-area burglaries, and none of the cash has been recovered.
Because they are juveniles, the suspects were not named in the larcenies that took place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17 and mainly targeted Little Caesers outlets. A total of 21 businesses were struck during the time frame. Police believe other retails outlets, including Boston Market and Firehouse Subs, were also targeted.
The modus operandi was simple and relied on speed. Burglars would use a tool to shatter a glass window, crawl into the store, pry the safe from a floor and slide it to a waiting vehicle. They were relying on speed to beat the alarm and stay ahead of the police response, the chief said.
The two suspects luck ran out when they were pulled over for a traffic stop on Oct. 15, said Dyer. A passenger ran from the car, but officers were able to obtain evidence from the driver and the vehicle that later allowed detectives to serve warrants in the 1000 block of East Andrews Avenue and the 200 block of North Effie Street, where a handgun stolen in Madera was recovered, Dyer said. The pair were then booked and one confessed to involvement in three of the burglaries.
Dyer said business owners would be smart to avoid storing large amounts of cash at retail outlets, and to better secure their safes.
Police are asking for additional information about the burglaries and say anyone who knows more can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
