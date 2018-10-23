Driver fled after pedestrian killed in Madera County

A driver fled after striking and killing a pedestrian in Madera County Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The 50-year-old male victim has not been identified.
The collision took place about 11:43 a.m. on Avenue 21 east of Avenue 20 1/2. The CHP said the victim was in the eastbound lane of 21 when the incident took place and the driver fled without stopping to render aid. The suspect vehicle may have damage to the front right side.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Madera CHP office at 559-675-1025.
