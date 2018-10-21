Man loses arm after DUI crash. The CHP is recommending charges

A man lost his arm after he was tossed from his truck in a crash Saturday afternoon in southern Fresno County.
Two men, including the one who lost his left arm, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the Ford F-150 after it struck a pole, said California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Murakoshi.
Alcohol is blamed for the crash and the driver has a pending felony DUI charge as a result, Murakoshi said.
The driver with the severed arm was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center and one of two passengers was taken to the same hospital by ambulance. The third person in the truck was not reported injured.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. as the men rode north on Cedar Avenue north of Harlan Avenue. The CHP has not determined how fast the truck was going. Murakoshi said the investigation so far shows the driver may have made an unsafe turning movement before driving onto the right shoulder and hitting the pole.
The names of the people involved were not released.
