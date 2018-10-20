Porterville driver hits bicyclist — on purpose, police say

Porterville police say a driver intentionally hit a bicyclist Friday morning, after a dispute between the two.
Arturo Cabrera, 51, of Porterville, was allegedly driving in the 200 block of East Date Avenue just after 8 a.m. when he hit a man riding a bike..
The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was riding lawfully in the roadway, police say. He sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.
Cabrera later turned himself in to Porterville police and was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in lieu of $50,000.