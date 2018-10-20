Police say man pointed pellet gun during road rage incident and had a loaded AK-47

A Fresno man turned himself into police after they showed up at his home following a road rage incident Friday in southeast Fresno.
Sgt. Bryan Williams said police arrested Richard Gray, 57, on charges of making criminal threats and being in possession of an illegal weapon. Police showed up at Gray’s home around 1 a.m. Saturday after a caller reported Gray chasing him and attempting to break the caller’s window around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Gray wasn’t able to break the window, then he pointed a pellet gun and threatened to kill the driver, police said. The driver managed to escape to the Food Maxx Shopping Center at Kings Canyon Road and Phillip Avenue and called 911 to report the incident.
The caller had recorded a short video of the incident that helped police identify Gray and his vehicle. When officers arrived to Gray’s home, they found him along with the pellet gun and a loaded AK-47. Gray was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
