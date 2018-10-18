Crime

Teen arrested for threatening to shoot up South Valley elementary school

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

October 18, 2018 07:25 PM

A South Valley teen was arrested Thursday for making threats to shoot up an elementary school in Porterville.

Tulare County Sheriffs responded to the Alta Vista Elementary School for a report of a student making criminal threats.

After an investigation, a 13-year-old suspect was arrested and booked in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility with no further incident.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department has a zero tolerance for any threats of violence against schools.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Rick Morley with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

  Comments  