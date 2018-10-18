Teen arrested for threatening to shoot up South Valley elementary school

A South Valley teen was arrested Thursday for making threats to shoot up an elementary school in Porterville.
Tulare County Sheriffs responded to the Alta Vista Elementary School for a report of a student making criminal threats.
After an investigation, a 13-year-old suspect was arrested and booked in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility with no further incident.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department has a zero tolerance for any threats of violence against schools.
Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Rick Morley with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
