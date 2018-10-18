Two teens and a woman lead police on high-speed chase after home invasion, kidnapping

Two teens and a young woman — all suspected of kidnapping — led officers in a high-speed pursuit through Dinuba early Thursday morning, Dinuba police said.
It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at a residence.
While en route, though, officers received reports of someone being forced into a vehicle, according to a press release from Dinuba police.
A vehicle was seen leaving at a high speed going northbound on Alta Avenue, then running a red light at Alta and El Monte Way.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but then a pursuit began.
While in pursuit, officers were told the vehicle was possible involved in a kidnapping and home invasion, and the suspects were possibly armed with two guns.
Officers requested air support and assistance from surrounding agencies as the pursuit continued northbound on Alta.
The vehicle then crashed into a grape vineyard at American and Alta avenues, where the suspects began to flee on foot.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a shotgun and handgun in the vehicle.
Officers set up a perimeter and a California Highway Patrol aircraft responded and began checking the area.
Almost immediately, the aircraft spotted a person located in a field.
Officers eventually detained Angel Nicole Garcia, 20, of Fresno.
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies in the area then found tracks that led to a vacant property with a shed.
Officers found a 16-year-old male and 19-year-old Elija Joseph Gonzales-Luna of Fresno. The two were detained.
It is unclear who was kidnapped.
All three suspects were booked and take to Pre-trial and Juvenile Detention.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department at 559-591-5911 or 559-591-8471 to remain anonymous.
