AR-15, high-capacity magazines recovered after shots fired in SE Fresno

A man described by Fresno police as an associate gang member was booked into Fresno County Jail late Wednesday on charges of possessiong an assault weapon and high-capacity magazines.
Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said officers Sergio Gonzalez and Steve Baiza went to the area of Chestnut and Florence avenues to investigate a report of shots fired in the area. Baiza spotted two men in the 2200 block of South Garden Avenue. Officers contacted Nathan James, nearby.
James was reported to be intoxicated and denied knowing about the gunfire. However, officers found three .22e caliber cartidges nearby, and a search of the garage yielded and assault weapon with a 40 round magazine and a 50 round drum magazine.
Alvarez said that officers in the southwest district have recovered 55 firearms since the beginning of the year.
