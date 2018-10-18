CHP: Drunk man parked on 99 arrested in Sana Ana murder

An intoxicated man parked on Highway 99 near Tipton was booked on homicide charges in the murder of a Santa Ana woman, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Milton Louis Mayfield, 55, of Anaheim, was returned to Orange County to face murder charges in the death of a woman identified as Deborah Ann Simon, 55.
The CHP said officers came across Mayfield’s car Tuesday parked on northbound 99 near Avenue 184 and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. According to radio station KTLA, Mayfield told officers that he might have killed a woman in a motel room. The CHP contacted Santa Ana police, who discovered the woman’s body.
Police have not determined the motive for the slaying.
