Sanger Unified warns of possible attempted kidnapping of elementary school student

Sanger Unified School District has prepared a letter to send home to parents this week warning about a possible attempted kidnapping of a student at Lincoln Elementary School.
The letter, which is posted on the school district’s Facebook page, said a student waiting to be picked up after a practice Tuesday was approached “by two Hispanic males in a blue/teal car attempting to lure her into the vehicle.
“The individuals used the tactic of telling our student that they knew the student’s mom and could provide her a ride.”
The student, however, “responded with great perfection” by asking if they knew her last name, the letter said. When they could not answer, the student ran back on campus for help.
A similar attempt may have been made in Parlier, according to the letter.
The letter urges parents to talk with their children about how to respond to such a situation.
School officials are working with Sanger police and will step up patrols around schools, a spokesman said.
Sanger police have started an investigation and are looking for video surveillance fromany homes in the area.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to call Officer Angela Yambupah at 559-875-8521.
