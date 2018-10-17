Clovis police say he was cruising Willow Avenue trying to lure women into his truck

Clovis police arrested a 32-year-old Fresno man on two counts of felony attempted kidnapping after he tried to lure at least two women into his truck.
Lammar Carey was booked into Fresno County Jail Tuesday night.
Police said they received several phone calls Tuesday around noon about a suspicious man following adult women. The callers said the man was driving an older-model blue truck and was driving along Willow Avenue, between Ashlan and Gettysburg avenues. Police said it appeared Carey was attempting to lure women into his truck.
Two women reported to police that Carey was aggressive and they feared for their safety. One witness was able to photograph the man in the truck and the truck’s license plate. The information led detectives to a home in Fresno where Carey was arrested.
Police said it is possible he may have tried to contact additional women on Tuesday. If you have information about additional victims, you are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
Comments