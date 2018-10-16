Detectives search for suspect who robbed and beat man outside Fresno County market

Detectives are looking for a suspect who violently beat and robbed a man outside a Fresno County market last month.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance video from outside Valentine Market from a crime that occurred around 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
The video shows the suspect running to and from the market located southwest of Fresno, in the area of Valentine and Church avenues.
Tony Botti, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the unknown suspect parked his SUV across the street from the market, then walked over and ambushed a man from behind as he was loading items into his car. The victim was beaten and his wallet stolen.
Investigators described the suspect as a heavy-set white or Hispanic man in his 20s, 30s or 40s, with a medium-colored complexion. He drove away from the market in a tan or pewter-colored Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon, manufactured in the late 1990s to early 2000s. He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt, white shoes and a dark hat at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact detective Tim Jacobsen at 559-600-8709 or Timothy.Jacobsen@fresnosheriff.org. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org. Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
