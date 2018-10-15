Tulare sheriff’s deputies shoot and kill 17-year-old boy

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy Sunday night in Woodville, an unincorporated community southeast of Tulare, the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office described the incident in a post on Facebook:
Deputies arrived at a home around 8 p.m. on a report that the 17-year-old had been using drugs all day and had threatened to kill himself. He was holding a knife.
After deputies arrived, the boy took an 11-year-old family member hostage, and deputies shot him.
The 17-year-old was not identified. The sheriff’s office said the Porterville Police Department will investigate the shooting.
Comments