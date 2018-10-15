Corcoran woman booked on DUI in Highway 99 triple fatal crash

A Corcoran woman was booked by the California Highway Patrol Sunday night on charges of driving under the influence after she was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 99 in which three people died.
She was identified as Brenda Garcia, 23. The crash took place just before 7:30 p.m. The CHP said Garcia drove a 2014 Ford north on 99 in the southbound lanes of the freeway. She collided with a 2018 Nissan driven by a 67-year-old Northridge woman, who was killed, along with her two passengers, women 45 and 75 years old, also from Northridge.
Garcia was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries.
