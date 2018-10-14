Detectives uncover bags of pot in baby’s crib at a home in Dinuba

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives uncovered a drug operation at home in Dinuba on Friday.
Sheriffs served a warrant for Marcial Zepeda, 43, at a home at the 42000 block of Road 72, where they found concentrated cannabis inside and outside of the home, along with a non-active honey oil lab and a stolen quad ATV.
Officers also discovered 30 pounds of processed marijuana, 145 marijuana plants, scales and other items associated with the sale of marijuana, according to a news release. Some of the drugs were found in and under a baby’s crib.
Two women, Sandra Gomez-Jimenez, 36, and Guadalupe Cardenas, 62, were arrested while at the home. Sandra Homez- Jimenez was arrested for child endangerment and possession of controlled cannabis. Guadalupe Cardenas was arrested for a non-related warrant.
A 56-year old man, identified as Santiago Cardenas, was arrested the next day in Dinuba on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a place to sell narcotics and child endangerment.
