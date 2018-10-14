A mother took her 2-year-old to the hospital. She was under the influence, police say

A Porterville woman is now facing charges of child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance, after her 2-year-old consumed a large dose of Tylenol Saturday night.
Porterville police were called to Sierra View Medical Center Emergency Room just before 8 p.m. for a report of possible child abuse. The mother, identified as 26-year-old Valerie Tarrant, was possibly under the influence.
Officers arrived and were told the toddler had consumed a large does of Tylenol while in the care of his mother, at their home in the 300 block of 3rd Street.
Officers determined that Tarrant had delayed calling for medical for her son for several hours and that Tarrant was under the influence of a controlled substance. The child was treated and later released to Child Welfare Services along with a second child of Tarrant’s.
Tarrant was booked into the Tulare County Jail and held on $100,000 bail.
