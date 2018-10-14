Father shot and killed by teenage son in Fresno has been identified

A Fresno man who was shot and killed by his 16-year-old son over the weekend was identified Sunday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as 54-year-old Javier Vera.
Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Toni Botti said Vera was shot by his 16-year-old son around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the family’s home on Clinton Avenue near Grantland. Vera and his wife got into an argument that turned violent when Vera began choking the 49-year-old woman. Vera had been drinking before the violence erupted, according to investigators.
The teenager shot and killed Vera to protect his mother, deputies said.
Investigators questioned the teenager but said they have no plans to arrest him. He has since been released back to his mother.
Botti said the District Attorney’s office will review the case to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted.
