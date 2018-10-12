South Valley man arrested for allegedly having child porn

A Cutler man was arrested on Thursday for possessing multiple videos of child pornography, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant in the 12400 block of Avenue 406 allegedly turned up the videos and led to the arrest of Octaviano Alejandro, 48, at the home. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on $70,000 bail.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by the Fresno Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218 or to report anonymously via text to 559-725-4194.
