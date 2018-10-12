Visalia police arrest woman on suspicion of sex with minor

A Visalia woman is under arrest on suspicion of having sex with a minor, police said.
On Aug. 26, 2018, police received information about a possible sexual relationship between Amber Schultz, 28, and a 15-year-old boy.
Detectives conducted an investigation and located evidence that Schultz had engaged in sexual acts with the victim on at least three occasions.
Schultz also engaged in lewd conversations with the victim on social media, police said.
She was arrested Friday and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
