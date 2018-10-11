Social media feud led to 4 drive-by shootings before arrests made, Fresno police say

A feud that erupted on social media resulted in four drive-by shootings where separate homes were hit by gunfire, Fresno police reported.
Three people, including a juvenile girl, were arrested in the gun violence, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said this week. Dyer provided details on the shootings during his monthly Crime View session, where police review crime data with the news media.
Dyer also said that violent crime is up one percent for the year, although homicides are down 32 percent, domestic violence is up 5 percent, and robberies are down 2 percent. Shootings are down 30 percent and there are 85 fewer gunshot victims this year. That includes 64 fewer gang shooting victims, he noted.
The series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes began Sept. 20 and ended Sept. 26 with the arrests. Houses were targeted in the 4000 block of East Liberty Avenue, the 1100 block of East Cortland Avenue, the 600 block of North Jackson Avenue and the 4500 block of East Hamilton Avenue. Arrested were Brisa Chavez-Arias, 18, and Dario Ramirez, 21. Juvenile names are routinely not disclosed.
The arrest of an armed robbery suspect police believe is responsible for five separate holdups from Sept. 5 to Sept 19 was also disclosed in the session.
In custody is Daniel Franco, 27.
The robberies took place in an area bounded by First and Cedar avenues and Shaw and Ashlan avenues, Sgt. James Fowler said. A drugstore, a bank and other retail outlets were targeted.
Fowler said police believe Franco lives in the area were the robberies took place.
