Bicyclist with sawed-off shotgun arrested, police report

A Fresno man was arrested early Thursday after he fled from officers on a bicycle while carrying a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, police reported.
Sgt. Martin Van Overbeek said officers were patrolling the area near Belmont and Rowell avenues just after 2 a.m. when they tried to stop the bicyclist, who was riding without a light. The rider, identified as Andrew Cantu, 29, tried to flee, but officers caught up with him in the 4400 block of East Grant Avenue, where Cantu threw the shotgun over a fence and surrendered.
Van Overbeek said Cantu is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
