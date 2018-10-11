Andrew Cantu
Bicyclist with sawed-off shotgun arrested, police report

By Jim Guy

October 11, 2018 08:05 AM

A Fresno man was arrested early Thursday after he fled from officers on a bicycle while carrying a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, police reported.

A loaded, sawed-off shotgun was recovered early Thursday by police from a man who allegedly fled from officers on a bicycle.
Sgt. Martin Van Overbeek said officers were patrolling the area near Belmont and Rowell avenues just after 2 a.m. when they tried to stop the bicyclist, who was riding without a light. The rider, identified as Andrew Cantu, 29, tried to flee, but officers caught up with him in the 4400 block of East Grant Avenue, where Cantu threw the shotgun over a fence and surrendered.

Van Overbeek said Cantu is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.

